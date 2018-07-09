School Board Fills Vacancies

The Warren School Board met Monday night for their regular monthly meeting for July. After adopting the minutes of the regular June meeting and the special called meeting of June 26, the board moved into executive session.
The following personnel hires were approved after returning from executive session:
Certified positions-
Ellatrice zm. Whitmore was hired as WHS 9th grade Physical Science Instructor
Matthew J. Glasgow-WHS 12th grade English Instructor
Classified positions-
Rebecca Ozmenty Tooke-Paraprofessional at ABC Preschool
Brigitte Clrk-Paraprofessional at Eastside
Joel Tolefree was approved as the ASBA legislative liason.
The board approved the AR Public School Vehicle Insurance Renewal.
Highland Dairy and Flowers Bakery Companies were awarded milk and bread bids.
Building Principals reviewed the plan for school improvement. The plan was approved and will be placed on the school website in August.
The board voted to continue their contract with Raptorproductions to livestream the Lumberjack football games via the NFHS network.
The board head the end of the fiscal year financial report and approved it.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish noted that the building principals, Rhonda Williams, and himself attended the Marzano's Conference in Austin, TX in June.
Concerning Test Scores, the board was informed that there were some areas of growth and some that still need improvement.
Mr. Cornish said the Carraway property cleaning has been completed.
He further stated in his report that two FLEX days for teachers to obtain professional development will be held August 2 and 3 and that the first Professional Development Day required will be held August 6. Students will return to class August 13.
