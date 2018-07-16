Monday, July 16, 2018

Young Actors Present Verona Revisited.

Troupe d' Jour Midsummer Shakespeare Company held a performance Friday, July 13, at 7:00 p.m. in the Eastside Elementary School to showcase skills young student actors learned in the week-long theater camp.  They performed Verona Revisited adapted from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet by Artistic Director hal evans.

The student actors were:  Janzee Hooper, Gwendolyn White, Ella Garner, Elena White, Livi McKinney, Sarah Rogers, Colton Steen, Victoria O'Neill, Cindy Weatherspoon, Kiah Files, Karis Files, Elaine White, Abby Raines, Charlere Wardlaw, Jorja Andrus, Anna Mitchell, and Leslie White.

Special thanks were given to Anne P'Neill and Carla Wardlaw for their vision to bring this camp to Warren.  Thanks were also extended to a number of volunteers including Tiffany Gathen, Elizabeth McKinney, Becky Walsh, Sara Weaver, Amanda West, Dr. Cabiness, and Candi Cabiness.

Choreography for the performance was by Tracy Elizabeth Hults.

(Right:  hal evans)


