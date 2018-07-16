Young Actors Present Verona Revisited.

The student actors were: Janzee Hooper, Gwendolyn White, Ella Garner, Elena White, Livi McKinney, Sarah Rogers, Colton Steen, Victoria O'Neill, Cindy Weatherspoon, Kiah Files, Karis Files, Elaine White, Abby Raines, Charlere Wardlaw, Jorja Andrus, Anna Mitchell, and Leslie White.
Special thanks were given to Anne P'Neill and Carla Wardlaw for their vision to bring this camp to Warren. Thanks were also extended to a number of volunteers including Tiffany Gathen, Elizabeth McKinney, Becky Walsh, Sara Weaver, Amanda West, Dr. Cabiness, and Candi Cabiness.
Choreography for the performance was by Tracy Elizabeth Hults.
(Right: hal evans)
