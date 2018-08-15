Bradley County Block Builders Donates Quilt To Raise Money For WHS Band

|Pictured L to R: Jodi Raines, Nicki Outlaw, Sue Wilson, and Leslie Adams
At a recent meeting of the Warren Band Parents Association, the Bradley Block Builders Quilt Club presented the association with a quilt made by their group. Made in the Warren school colors of black and orange, the quilt contains various music signs and symbols and will be used by the band parents to raise funds for the band.
The Bradley Block Builders is a project club of the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service and welcomes other quilters to join them in their service to the community.
