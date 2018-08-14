Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Bradley County Fair Has Fun Events Planned

Bradley County Fair for 2018 has an array of fun events planned for all ages.  The annual activity is set for September 12-September 15 at the fair grounds between John Moss Dr. and N. Bragg Street in Warren.  There will be a livestock show, rib cook-off, pageants, antique car and truck show, motorcycle show, kids demolition derby ( K-3rd ), baggo tournament and entertainment.  A variety of games will be available.

Applications for the rib cook-off are available in the office of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce.  There is an entry fee of $100.00.  Winners are awarded as follows:
*1st place-$1,000.00
*2nd place-$300.00
*3rd place-4200.00
Cooking begins at 8;00 A.M. on Saturday, September 15th.  Winners will be announced at 5:00 P.M. on the 15th.  For more information contact Ken Simmons  at 870-820-0144.

Applications for the pageants and other activities are also available at the Chamber Office.  
