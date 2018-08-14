Bradley County Fair Has Fun Events Planned

Bradley County Fair for 2018 has an array of fun events planned for all ages. The annual activity is set for September 12-September 15 at the fair grounds between John Moss Dr. and N. Bragg Street in Warren. There will be a livestock show, rib cook-off, pageants, antique car and truck show, motorcycle show, kids demolition derby ( K-3rd ), baggo tournament and entertainment. A variety of games will be available.
Applications for the rib cook-off are available in the office of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce. There is an entry fee of $100.00. Winners are awarded as follows:
*1st place-$1,000.00
*2nd place-$300.00
*3rd place-4200.00
Cooking begins at 8;00 A.M. on Saturday, September 15th. Winners will be announced at 5:00 P.M. on the 15th. For more information contact Ken Simmons at 870-820-0144.
Applications for the pageants and other activities are also available at the Chamber Office.
Applications for the rib cook-off are available in the office of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce. There is an entry fee of $100.00. Winners are awarded as follows:
*1st place-$1,000.00
*2nd place-$300.00
*3rd place-4200.00
Cooking begins at 8;00 A.M. on Saturday, September 15th. Winners will be announced at 5:00 P.M. on the 15th. For more information contact Ken Simmons at 870-820-0144.
Applications for the pageants and other activities are also available at the Chamber Office.
No comments:
Post a Comment