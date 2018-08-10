Bridge Construction Progressing

According to Mayor Bryan Martin work on the new bridge crossing of the large creek in the Pennisterville neighborhood is progressing. The company constructing the bridge poured the concrete base earlier this week and will be moving as rapidly and as safely as possible in the next week. The rains we are experiencing may cause some delay, but the company will proceed as quickly as possible.
The project was designed by a private consulting engineer and was bid out as required by law.
The project was designed by a private consulting engineer and was bid out as required by law.
No comments:
Post a Comment