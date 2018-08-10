Reppond Wins Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Quilt

Becky Reppond of Warren was the winner of the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Quilt. A tomato quilt is made annually by the Bradley Block Builders and presented at the conclusion of the festival to the holder of the winning ticket. Mrs. Reppond stated that she has purchased tickets every year and is so pleased to be this year's winner.
The Bradley Block Builders Quilt Club is a project club of the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service and meets once a month to share quilting ideas and lessons on quilting techniques. Proceeds from this year's tomato quilt donations will be used to fund community projects of the club.
Those interested in quilting and becoming a member of the Block Builders may contact members of the club or the local extension office.
