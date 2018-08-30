Hermitage Literacy Teacher Named Finalist For Arkansas Teacher of the Year

LITTLE ROCK — Fourteen outstanding teachers from around the state have been named 2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists. Liz Richey, 6th grade Literacy Teacher in the Hermitage School District was one of the regional finalists. Each of the finalists received $1000 from the Walton Family Foundation.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key recognized the regional finalists August 16, 2018, at the Governor’s Mansion where they also revealed the winner of the award.
“Each year we receive applications from some amazing teachers, and this year is no exception,” Key said. “These 14 teachers have demonstrated excellence in the classroom, and I am pleased to recognize them as regional finalists. They serve as role models for their peers, and I commend them and all the applicants for their commitment to ensuring our students graduate ready for college, career and community engagement.”
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key recognized the regional finalists August 16, 2018, at the Governor’s Mansion where they also revealed the winner of the award.
“Each year we receive applications from some amazing teachers, and this year is no exception,” Key said. “These 14 teachers have demonstrated excellence in the classroom, and I am pleased to recognize them as regional finalists. They serve as role models for their peers, and I commend them and all the applicants for their commitment to ensuring our students graduate ready for college, career and community engagement.”
No comments:
Post a Comment