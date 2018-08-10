KARK Personalities Visit Warren

During their brief stop, Gregg Reep, Sales Manager for salineriverchronicle.com paid a visit to the Sonic and welcomed the Channel Four personalities and talked a little football with D.J. He also got to visit with Susanne and pet Shade.
D. J. had recollections of having played Warren a number of years ago when he was a high school student at CAC in Little Rock. Warren played very well that evening and defeated CAC. Nevertheles, D.J. went on to be an outstanding career for the Arkansas Razorbacks and played in the NFL.
The tour is promoting the morning show for Channel 4, KARK, which runs weekdays from 4-7 AM.
