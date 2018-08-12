Lumberjacks and SEACBEC’s HOSA partner to “AX out Hunger”

The Lumberjacks kick off the 2018 Football season with a scrimmage against McGehee on Thursday, August 16th, at Hurley Football Stadium. Admission will be charged but we are also asking for fans to bring non-perishable food items for the backpack program. This program helps provide weekend meals for needy students in our district.
There will be drop off boxes at the gate. Some items needed include: peanut butter crackers, cheese and crackers, Pop-tarts, breakfast bars, pull top cans of ravioli, Spaghetti O’s, vienna sausage, fruit cups, pudding, fruit snacks, etc.
