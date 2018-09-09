Community Action Host Back To School Activities

The Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency recently hosted a "Back to School Celebration" in the five county area they serve. The festival was a celebration of family and a way to motivate the kids to have a good school year. In addition to giving away school supplies, a huge part of the festival was the giveaway of an SUV to help raise money for the agency. The winner of the SUV was Amanda Chidister from Crossett.
The activity in Warren was conducted in the City Park located in Martin Street. There were many activities for the kids and was an excellent educational opportunity for the youngsters as well as the adults.
SEACAC is headquartered in Warren and has facilities in all five counties of Southeast Arkansas. They run several programs to assist the low income and those in need, including Head Start and energy assistant programs.
