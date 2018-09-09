News
Sunday, September 9, 2018
Livestock Show Set for Thursday Evening
The Livestock Show segment of the Bradley County Fair will be held Thursday evening beginning at 5:00 p.m. Being shown will be beef, swine, goats and sheep. Join in the fun! Come out and watch as the handlers show their livestock!
7:05 PM
