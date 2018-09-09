Sunday, September 9, 2018

Livestock Show Set for Thursday Evening

The Livestock Show segment of the Bradley County Fair will be held Thursday evening beginning at 5:00 p.m.  Being shown will be beef, swine, goats and sheep.    Join in the fun!  Come out and watch as the handlers show their livestock!


at 7:05 PM

