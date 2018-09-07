Two Rivers Outdoors Cuts Ribbon

A crowd of customers and supporters gathered Friday, August 7th for a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Two Rivers Outdoors at their new location 222 West Central Street in Warren. Two Rivers was formally called the Swap Shop. The store is much larger and has a wide variety of merchandise, including guns, ammo, bows, clothing ( men's and women's ), Red Wing Shoes and boots and many other outdoor hunting and fishing items. There is plenty of parking and lots of expert assistance.
The Grand Opening will run through Saturday, September 8th. Door prizes will be given away throughout the day on the 8th. Customers may register for a Ruger American 308 Gun give-a-way and a 850 yard range finder. All store items will be marked down 10%, except for guns and bows. There will a 20% discount for all Under Armour. Stop by Friday and Saturday for the grand opening and check out this neat addition to the Warren business community. The Wilkersons appreciate your business.
