Hermitage City Council Spends Money On Sewer Plant

Members of the Hermitage City Council meet October 15th and conducted the city's monthly business. The minutes of the previous meeting and the financial reports were approved. The police reported six citations issued in September and the hiring of Ben Wood as a reserve officer.
It was reported that one fire was responded to in September.
The council then voted to purchase two "reliant lagoon master sludge activating aerators" and other equipment for the sewer plant at a cost of $35,058.00. The expenses will be paid for from the city's depreciating fund.
It was reported that one fire was responded to in September.
The council then voted to purchase two "reliant lagoon master sludge activating aerators" and other equipment for the sewer plant at a cost of $35,058.00. The expenses will be paid for from the city's depreciating fund.
No comments:
Post a Comment