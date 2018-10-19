Hermitage Mass Flu Shots

The Hermitage Mass Flu event will take place Monday, October 22nd from 2:30 to 8:00 P.M. in the Hermitage High School Cafeteria. This will be during parent/teacher conferences. The public is welcome to come by and get their flu shot. There is no out of pocket expense and no deductible for getting the shot. If you have insurance, please bring your card, but there will be no charge.
Parents of students should get their flu forms submitted by the twenty-second. If a new form is needed either call or visit the school.
The Bradley County Health Department urges everyone to get a flu shot.
Parents of students should get their flu forms submitted by the twenty-second. If a new form is needed either call or visit the school.
The Bradley County Health Department urges everyone to get a flu shot.
No comments:
Post a Comment