Wednesday, October 17, 2018
LifeShare Brings Blood Mobile To Warren
The LifeShare Blood Mobile was on hand at the Bradley County Medical Center Friday afternoon, October 5th to give local individuals the opportunity to give blood. Hospital staff and the Hospital Auxiliary assisted.
