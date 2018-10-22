Sign-up For This Spooky October 31 Dog Show

Bring your pet for a Spooktacular eveng of fun during the Warren downtown Trunk or Treat. Enter your fur baby in the Mutt Strutt Costume Contest. Entry is free for all costume contest categories. Great Prizes will be awarded.
The event will be held in front of Rob Reep Studio at 225 S. Main Street at 5:30 p.m. October 31. Categories include:
"Spookiest Costume"
Most Original Costume"
"Largest Dog"
"Smallest Dog"
"Best Trick for a Treat"
Arrive early for registration.
In addition there will be a raffle for some really great prizes: Men's Hunting Backpack stocked full of supplies, a Women's Spa Basket, Dog Goodie Basket, and a Coats of Many Colors Gift Certificate. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the BARC Bill for our local Warren Rescue Program which will help pay veterinary bills for all rescue pets.
Purchase your $2.00 raffle tickets inside Rob Reep Studio on Main Street NOW. The drawing will be held following the Mutt Strutt.
