Warren Fire Department Responds To Several Calls

During the past week, the Warren Fire Department responded to several calls within the city limits.
October the 9th a gas line was damaged on the West Side of town. There were no injuries and the gas company was called to make repairs. Also on the 9th another gas line was damaged on McCauley Street. Again no injuries or serious danger occurred. On October, 10th the department was called to 427 Halligan Street due to smoke in the house. There was no serious damage or injuries. Firemen were summoned to 407 Cook Street for a vacant house fire on October 11th. This fire has been previously reported by salineriverchronicle.com. An accident at the intersection of Martin and Pine Streets in the early morning hours of October 13th has also been reported and is on the SRC website.
Sunday, October 14th, the city responded to another accident at 801 Fullerton Street. There were no serious injuries. It was a one vehicle incident.
