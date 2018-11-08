BCCES To Host A Pesticide Applicator Training Workshop

The Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service will be conducting a Private Applicator Training for agricultural producers on Thursday, November 29th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Bradley County Extension Office, located at 100 E. First Street (behind the Courthouse) in Warren. Agricultural producers must be certified by training to be eligible for a Restricted Pesticide License in order to purchase and apply restricted-use pesticides.
There is a $20.00 fee for the pesticide applicator training. You will pay at the door on the night of the training. The training is approximately three hours long, and producers must attend the entire training to be certified. If you have any questions, please contact John Gavin at 870-226-8410. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
There is a $20.00 fee for the pesticide applicator training. You will pay at the door on the night of the training. The training is approximately three hours long, and producers must attend the entire training to be certified. If you have any questions, please contact John Gavin at 870-226-8410. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
No comments:
Post a Comment