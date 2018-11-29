News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Calendar
Thursday, November 29, 2018
Gift Card Winners Announced
Yunique Phillips & Marshayla Haltiwanger were the winners of the $25 gift cards donated by Union Bank during the "Get Real-Here's the Deal" simulation exercise today at WHS.
at
11:44 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment