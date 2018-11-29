Hospital Battles The War On Rural Hospital

In addition to conducting the routine business of the hospital for the month, the board of Bradley County Medical Center listened to a report from their Hospital Administrator that painted a bleak picture of what is being done to rural hospitals throughout America and especially in Arkansas. Administrator Steve Henson talked about how rural hospitals are being punished financially by medicare, policies of some insurance companies and state efforts to dismantle the Arkansas Works Program in Arkansas. He indicated that many young to middle age workers are bypassing health care because they cannot afford it and cannot afford the private insurance. Mr. Henson went on to say the hospital has changed ER contractors and and is reviewing other services that are being contracted to private firms, in an effort to improve care, save money or increase revenue.
Mr.Henson told the board that the hospital has contracted with Merritt-Hawkins Physician Recruiters to bring a new family practice physician to Warren. He stated that in several areas developments are starting to take form that can benefit the hospital. Mr. Henson said this the time to stay focused and remember who the customers are.
The CEO thanked Triffany Belin, Amber O'Fallon, Beverly Rauls and Bruce Sullivan for making the extra effort and taking care of patients and the hospital.
In regular business, the board approved the minutes of the last meeting and heard a detailed financial report form CFO Brandon Gorman. He indicate the hospital experienced a net loss of $165,16.00 for the past month. He covered hometown health statistics and reported that there was an increase in x-rays, surgeries and physical therapy for the month. Mr. Gorman also told the board they have around $2 million of unencumbered sales tax funds. Sales tax money is not used for general operating expenses.
Prior to the regular meeting, the board conducted the annual meetings of the Bradley Medical Foundation, Bradley medical Services and Bradley Medical Systems. They approved minutes, elected officers and re-approved the bylaws.
A large number of medical staff recommendations were approved and a number of doctors were moved to inactive status, due to change in firms operating the emergency room.
