18-Year Old Charged With Rape of a Minor

According to a press release from the Warren Police Department, it is alleged that during the morning hours of November 28, 2018 Brayven Daniels (18) of Warren raped a minor child. Based upon the statements and evidence gathered during the investigation conducted by the Warren Police Department, Daniels was arrested and charged with the offense of Rape on November 28, 2018. On November 29, 2018 Judge Bruce Anderson set Daniels bond at $50,000 during his First Judicial Appearance. Daniels is currently still in custody and the investigation is on-going.
