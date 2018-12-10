Chi Eta Phi provides Support to Backpack Ministry

Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority Inc. Mu Chi Chi Chapter a professional nursing organization whose mission is to provide service to Humanity, in conjunction with UAM School of Nursing, provided non-perishable food items to support the Backpack Ministry in the Warren School District.
Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority, Inc. was established in 1932 by Registered Nurses in Washington DC to provide service to communities and promote the profession of nursing.
Members of Mu Chi Chi Chapter presenting items were A’Seneque Daniels, Anita Shaw, and Bobbie Webb. UAM School of Nursing Student Nurses’ Association is made up of Junior and Senior Nursing Majors. This group provides many community service activities throughout the school year to the surrounding areas.
Pictured are : Bobbie Webb, Blaze Fellows, Colton Steen, Jude Cathey, Carter Cessor, Anita Shaw, and A’Seneque Daniels.
