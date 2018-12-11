City Council Adopts Historic Budget

|Aldermen Joel Tolefree, Emily Moseley, Mayor Bryan Martin, Aldermen Dorothy Henderson, Janzy Cobb, and Zach Burks commemorate Mayor Martin's service to the City o Warren.
In addition, the final budget provides an 7% salary increase for police officers and some raises for city department heads. Also included is money for holiday pay, uniform pay and hazardous duty pay for police and firemen. It amounts to a major upgrade in pay for the city police department and brings Warren into a more competitive status with law enforcement in Arkansas. Mayor Martin and the six member council worked hard to shape the budget to better pay law enforcement personnel and first responders.
|Mayor Martin presented Councilmember Janzy Cobb a paque
for her service to the City of Warren.
The budget did not provide funding for renewing contracts with the Chamber of Commerce or the Bradley County Economic Development Commission. It did provide $5,000.00 for the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, which is an arm of the Chamber. Council Members stated they are going to consider different and innovative ways to recruit industry and jobs and are committed to continuing an economic development program. The budget as approved includes $42,444.34 to pay off the note on the spec building located in the city industrial park.
In other action the council voted to renew the city's "Legal Defense Agreement" with the Arkansas Municipal League at a cost of $21,470.71 for the year. This amounts to insurance to cover the city when sued.
After approving the minutes of the November council meeting and the financial statement, the council members, led by Council Member Dorothy Henderson, adopted a proclamation honoring Mayor Bryan Martin for his years of service to the city as mayor and a council member. Mayor Martin then presented Council Member Janzy Cobb with a plaque of appreciation for her service on the city council. She did not seek reelection. A large crowd was in attendance to show appreciation to Mayor Martin and Council Member Cobb.
Reports of all departments and boards and commissions that met during November were presented to the council for information and review. The council also adopted an ordinance increasing garbage fees for both residential and commercial accounts. The new rates go into effect in January of 2019.
Also approved during the meeting was $640.00 for fire fighter dues on behalf of the Warren Fire Department. The members voted to amend the city personnel policy to include the firemen's holiday pay within their regular salary since the firemen work shifts.
It was noted early in the meeting that local sales tax revenue is up 5% on the year. The council also voted to sell 1.70 acres in the industrial park to Robert's Welding & parts, to allow them to expand in the park.
After voting to pay the bills for November, 2018, the council agreed to meet January 14th at 5:30 P.M.
No comments:
Post a Comment