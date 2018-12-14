GFWC Womans Club Visits Guest House

Recently,The GFWC Warren Woman's Club visited residents at the Guest House. While there, they participated in a Christmas craft project. Many residents were unable to participate and the club members made their crafts. After the projects dried, they were hung on the resident's doors. Club members participating were Judy Braswell, Jonalyn Reep, Glenda Cross, Jane Powell, Jan Smalling, Je Nelle Lipton, Diane Purvis plus Joen Bryant and Diane Parnell, whom are not pictured.
No comments:
Post a Comment