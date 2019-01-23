Community Action Conducts Board Meeting/Conflict Continues

The Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation Board of Directors met Tuesday, January 15, in the Headquarters Conference room.
All of the county judges of the five counties (Bradley, Drew, Desha, Chicot, and Ashley) that make up the agency were on hand, and several indicated they were re-engaging as active members of the board, in order to get the issues ironed out and help the agency to function in order. For most of the meeting, the business was handled, although there continued to be conflicts between some board members. They continue to be unable to get minutes approved, because they cannot agree on what should be in the minutes or the accuracy of the minutes. At this time no minutes have been approved for meetings held on September 18, 2018, October 16, 2018, October 30, 2018, November 20, 2018 or December 18, 2018.
The board was given an audit report from their auditor, Searcy and Associates. The audit provided a report of no substantial findings. Reports were presented on the Head Start and CSBG programs. Mrs. Wallace gave a very positive report on efforts to help people find jobs and assist in getting them out of poverty, not just providing assistance. She indicated much work remains.
During the meeting, the current acting executive director indicated she would not be answering questions. The board had voted in a previous meeting not to hire her for the permanent job.
The board then went into executive session. It was reported to SRC afterward that the meeting became very unruly and votes were taken to remove the chairman of the board, Mr. Haney. Official information will be provided upon confirmation.
