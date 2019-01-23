Hermitage Students Make Stock Market Presentation To School Board

Hermitage elementary and high school stock market game teams were invited to make presentations to the regularly scheduled school board meeting on January 14. More than 600,000 students take part in the stock market game each year around the globe. The stock market game is proven to raise student scores on tests of mathematics, economics and financial knowledge. Each team begins will a virtual cash amount of $100,000 and tries to create the best performing portfolio using a live trading simulation. They compete with teams all over the state and are ranked each day according to their performance. The students work together in teams to create and manage a virtual portfolio of real world stocks and mutual funds. Each team is responsible for researching and evaluating potential investments. Students have learned to diversify their portfolios due to a volatile time in the market. Hermitage Students showed the board members how to purchase a stock, reviewed their account holdings and answered questions about what they have learned.
