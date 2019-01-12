Meet Warren's Animal Control Officer

For may years the city of Warren has had an ordinance on the books requiring all dogs to be on leashes or properly maintained on the property of the dog's owner. Put simply, it makes it a violation of the law for a dog to run free in the city limits of Warren. Since the law was adopted by the Warren City Council in the 1970s, the city has employed an animal control officer ( dog catcher). It is a difficult job because dogs are often hard to catch, whether they belong to an owner or are strays that are running free. The job of the animal control officer is to try and catch free running dogs and when caught, place them safely in the Animal Shelter located West of Warren on U.S. Highway 278 West. The dogs are kept fed and watered and sheltered and efforts are made to get them to their rightful owner or adopted if need be. The animal control officer is in charge of the shelter and receives a lot of volunteer assistance.
The current animal control officer is Holly Curry. She has been on the job just a few weeks. She patrols the city and responds to calls from the public. The animal control officer reports to the Warren Police Chief and is an employee of the Warren police Department. When tickets must be issued against a person violating the law, the ticket must be issued by a deputized law enforcement officer. When tickets are issued, the charged party must appear before the Dstrict Judge.
Note the following information:
1. Arkansas State law governs animal cruelty. This requires all domestic animals to be properly feed, watered and sheltered. It requires them to be treated humanly. The animal control officer of the city has jurisdiction to enforce the state codes.
2. City ordinance #381 governs the dog leash law.
3. There is no ordinance that restricts cats in the Warren city limits. If the cats are causing a nuisance or destroying property, a complaining party can issue a complaint against the owner in District Court.
4. The following animals are not allowed in the city limits: hogs, chickens, reptiles and alligators. Check with the Warren police department if there are questions concerning the legality of housing an animal or the requirements of doing so. Do this before you take ownership of an animal.
5. If a dog or any animal, belonging to a resident of Bradley County, even if residing just outside the city limits, enters the city limits, the owner is responsible and is subject to being issued a citation or being charged in court. This includes dog running free and entering the city or any other animal violation within the city. The state cruelty laws are applicable to people inside and outside the city limits.
6. Any dog that attacks a person or other animal, the owner is subject to criminal charges.
7. Owners of dogs that bark excessively are subject to citations being issued. A judge would have to determine if the barking is excessive and creating a nuisance. Just barking from time to time is not a violation.
The current animal control officer is Holly Curry. She has been on the job just a few weeks. She patrols the city and responds to calls from the public. The animal control officer reports to the Warren Police Chief and is an employee of the Warren police Department. When tickets must be issued against a person violating the law, the ticket must be issued by a deputized law enforcement officer. When tickets are issued, the charged party must appear before the Dstrict Judge.
Note the following information:
1. Arkansas State law governs animal cruelty. This requires all domestic animals to be properly feed, watered and sheltered. It requires them to be treated humanly. The animal control officer of the city has jurisdiction to enforce the state codes.
2. City ordinance #381 governs the dog leash law.
3. There is no ordinance that restricts cats in the Warren city limits. If the cats are causing a nuisance or destroying property, a complaining party can issue a complaint against the owner in District Court.
4. The following animals are not allowed in the city limits: hogs, chickens, reptiles and alligators. Check with the Warren police department if there are questions concerning the legality of housing an animal or the requirements of doing so. Do this before you take ownership of an animal.
5. If a dog or any animal, belonging to a resident of Bradley County, even if residing just outside the city limits, enters the city limits, the owner is responsible and is subject to being issued a citation or being charged in court. This includes dog running free and entering the city or any other animal violation within the city. The state cruelty laws are applicable to people inside and outside the city limits.
6. Any dog that attacks a person or other animal, the owner is subject to criminal charges.
7. Owners of dogs that bark excessively are subject to citations being issued. A judge would have to determine if the barking is excessive and creating a nuisance. Just barking from time to time is not a violation.
No comments:
Post a Comment