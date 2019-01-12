Crime Stats Released by Warren PD for 2018

The Warren Police Department has released a report on the number of arrest made in 2018. This is not a record of the final adjudication of each case and it does not include all tickets issued. It lists the cases that resulted in an individual being booked into the Warren city jail.
Aggravated assault-2
Aggravated assault on law enforcement officer-1
Breaking & entering-2
Battery 1st-1
Battery 2nd-4
Battery 3rd-5
Bench warrant-4
Battery domestic 2nd-2
Battery domestic 3rd-14
Capital murder tampering with evidence-1
Capital Murder-1
Careless driving-1
Carrying a weapon-5
Contempt of court-1
Criminal impersonation-3
Criminal mischief-4
Criminal trespass-9
Commercial Burglary-2
Disorderly Conduct-8
Defective Equipment-6
Drinking in Public-2
Drinking on Highway-7
Driving left of center-4
Driving on suspended (DWI)-1
Driving on suspended license-52
DWI-6
Endangerment of minor-1
Expired vehicle tags-10
Failure to pay registration fee-4
fictitious tab-4
Fictitious tags-4
Forgery-4
Internet Stalking-1
No driver's license-4
Jail detention-2
No insurance-22
Reckless driving-4
Ran stop sign-4
No vehicle tags-1
Open container-1
False imprisonment-1
Possession of Firearm-5
Possession of controlled substance-22
Possession of instrument of crime-2
Public intoxication-9
Possession of controlled substance schedule I or II-2
Possession of Methamphetamine-2
Possession with intent to deliver-1
Seat belt violation-2
Shoplifting-5
Speeding-5
Sexual assault 4th-1
Possession of drug paraphernalia-9
Terroristic threatening-4
Prescription fraud-1
Theft by receiving-2
Fleeing-6
Improper parking-1
Improper tail light-2
Indecent exposure-1
Theft of property-2
Unauthorized use of vehicle-1
Violation of protection order-2
Warrant Arrests-171
All cases result in an appearance in District or Circuit Court and a final judgement rendered.
