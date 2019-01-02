Wednesday, January 2, 2019

More Officials Sworn in January 2

The Bradley Cunty Quorum Court members sworn in on January 2
 Circuit Judge Kenneth Johnson returned to Warren Wednesday, January 2nd to swear in Bradley County officials and additional City of Warren elected officials.  The Judge swore in the following:

H. Murray Claycomb-Warren City Attorney
Robert C. Milton-Warren City Treasurer
Angela Thomas Marshall-Warren City Council
Emily L. Moseley-Warren City Council
Joel Tolfree-Warren City Council

Tonya Kendrix-Hermitage Mayor

Klay McKinney-County Judge
Karen H. Belin-County Clerk
Cindy Wagnon-County Circuit Clerk
Diane Wesson-County Treasurer
Krystle M. Hayes-County Assessor
John Herschel Tillman-Sheriff & Collector
Sim McCoy-Constable, Pennington Township
Mark D. Huggins-Coroner

Gwendolyn S. Bullard-Justice of the Peace
Eddie Wayne Parnell, Sr.-Justice of the Peace
Jimmy Sledge-Justice of the Peace
Mike Gorman-Justice of the Peace
Alton R. Richard-Justice of the Peace
James Jim Anders-Justice of the Peace
Charlotte Denton-Justice of the Peace
B.K. Pat Morman-Justice of the Peace


All county elected officials will begin serving four year terms.  The Quorum Court will continue to serve two year terms.

Photos below of the swearing in event:

