More Officials Sworn in January 2

|The Bradley Cunty Quorum Court members sworn in on January 2
H. Murray Claycomb-Warren City Attorney
Robert C. Milton-Warren City Treasurer
Angela Thomas Marshall-Warren City Council
Emily L. Moseley-Warren City Council
Joel Tolfree-Warren City Council
Tonya Kendrix-Hermitage Mayor
Klay McKinney-County Judge
Karen H. Belin-County Clerk
Cindy Wagnon-County Circuit Clerk
Diane Wesson-County Treasurer
Krystle M. Hayes-County Assessor
John Herschel Tillman-Sheriff & Collector
Sim McCoy-Constable, Pennington Township
Mark D. Huggins-Coroner
Gwendolyn S. Bullard-Justice of the Peace
Eddie Wayne Parnell, Sr.-Justice of the Peace
Jimmy Sledge-Justice of the Peace
Mike Gorman-Justice of the Peace
Alton R. Richard-Justice of the Peace
James Jim Anders-Justice of the Peace
Charlotte Denton-Justice of the Peace
B.K. Pat Morman-Justice of the Peace
All county elected officials will begin serving four year terms. The Quorum Court will continue to serve two year terms.
Photos below of the swearing in event:
|County Judge Klay McKinney
|Diane Wesson
|Karen Belin
|Cindy Wagnon
|Krystle M. Hayes
|Emily Moseley, Joel Tolefree, and Angela Marshall-Warren City Council members
|Herschel Tillman
|Sim McCoy
|Bob Milton
|Hermitage Mayor Tonya Kendrix
|Murray Claycomb
|Mark Huggins
No comments:
Post a Comment