Music for Mardi Gras Gala II Selected

The "SEARK Bradley County Committee for free Arts Committee" (BCCAC) has planned the music for its Mardi Gras Gala II scheduled for Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Warren Country Club from 6:00 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. Pictured above is a member of the band "The Rodney Black Collective". The band consists of severl musical players including the trombone player above and a vocalist not pictured. The band is quite noteworthy and has played in surrounding states.
Also for the event, other music for thr evening includes a UAM Jazz Trio and a UAM Jazz Ensemble. The event is invitational.
