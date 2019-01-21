News
Monday, January 21, 2019
Music on Main to Feature Danny Williams
Come out Saturday night and enjoy the gospel sounds of Danny Williams as he performs at Music on Main in Rob Reep Studio. Music will begin at 7:00 and conclude at 8:00 p.m. There is no admission.
