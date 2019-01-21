City Painting Water Tank

If you have driven down South Main Street over the past several weeks, you will have noticed several workers hanging off the side or the top of the water tank near the intersection of U.S. 63 and U.S 63B. They are busy painting the city's water tank. It has been fascinating to watch the workers as they paint the tank from top to bottom and even enter the inside of the tank to refurbish it in accordance to Health Department regulations.
Several of the men working on the project have been frequenting local eating establishments such as Molly's Diner. They have stated they have enjoyed working in the Warren community.
According to Tenay Reep, Manager of the Warren Water & Sewer Department, the cost of repainting the tank is around $228,000.00. Tanks have to be painted about every twenty years. This tank was last painted in 1999. The City of Warren owns and operates three elevated water tanks. Warren's water comes 100% from deep wells.
Several of the men working on the project have been frequenting local eating establishments such as Molly's Diner. They have stated they have enjoyed working in the Warren community.
According to Tenay Reep, Manager of the Warren Water & Sewer Department, the cost of repainting the tank is around $228,000.00. Tanks have to be painted about every twenty years. This tank was last painted in 1999. The City of Warren owns and operates three elevated water tanks. Warren's water comes 100% from deep wells.
No comments:
Post a Comment