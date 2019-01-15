School Board Hears Report From Architect About Gym Situation

The Warren School Board met Monday, January 14 for their regular monthly meeting. After approving the minutes, the building principals and Assistant Superintendent gave short reports of highlights and events taking place on their perspective campuses and within the district.
Darrel Odom of Odom Architect PLLC addressed the board to explain the situation with the gymnasium and why it had to be shut down for repair. He informed the board that there had been a roof leak that ran down the back side of one of the arched laminated beams which ran down to the floor. The area was behind the pull-out bleachers and was undetected. The water rotted out the beam about 6" high. These beams support the roof. He informed the board that three companies have been asked to submit prices on what it would take to correct the situation. One of those companies is local. He expects the prices to come in Wednesday or Thursday of this week. The gym has been in service to the district since 1963.
Later in the Superintendent's report, Bryan Cornish thanked the Hermitage, Drew Central and Monticello school districts for reaching out to Warren offering the use of their facilities. He indicated that Fordyce was chosen due to the schedules of the two schools better meshing.
The board moved into executive session and returned with the recommendation to hire Jacob Midyett to fill a vacancy as an instructor and assistant high school football coach (Defensive Coordinator). This vacancy was created when Clark Watkins took the position of Middle School Assistant Principal.
The board reviewed the 2017-18 Legislative Audit. Superintendent Cornish complimented the Bookkeeping Department and District Treasurer, Debbie Hargrave, for their excellent work. The audit had zero findings.
The board approved an addendum to the Eastside, Brunson, and Middle School Building Level Improvement Plan in order to address the needs of a new subpopulation that came to light in the last round of testing.
The financial report was approved as presented by the District Treasurer.
The Superintendent gave his report informing the board of important dates of testing, professional development, and graduation activities. He told them that asphalt will be laid on the track the day after graduation. He reminded them of the AMI packets which are used in the closing of the school for inclement weather and reported that the handicapped bus ordered after the wreck last year has arrived.
