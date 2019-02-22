Intermodal Board Discusses Railroad Crossing Issues

Members of the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority board met in Warren February 20 for their monthly meeting. The financial report was submitted and the rest of the meeting consisted of discussing the issue of getting the railroad crossing on the intermodal site worked out with Union Pacific. This matter has been ongoing for three to four years. Also talked about were various highway projects in the region.
According to the financial report, the organization has cash balances of $79,252.09 and owes $198.78, which was approved for payment. The report continues to show receivables owed to the Intermodal as follows:
Monticello-$26,839.50
Warren-$22,350.15
Bradley County-$156,243.07
Drew County-$9,448.21
Plans to build a road crossing the railroad track within the intermodal park have been delayed for a long period of time. Union Pacific says the crossing is in violation of regulations due to proximity of a rail switch. The Authority has been unable to work the matter out to date. Without the ability to cross the track, a large portion of the industrial site is not accessible.
