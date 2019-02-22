Friday, February 22, 2019

Lavana Jones Kindle Book Signing Event Set For March 18


Lavana Jones Kindle, author of "Tales of Bearhouse Creek: and Other Stories," will hold a book signing event Monday, March 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Warren Branch Library.

at 9:02 AM

