Job Openings at New Surgery Clinic

Dr. Roger Mason, Board certified in General Surgery and Board eligible in Vascular Surgery, will be opening a new surgery office in Warren soon. There are two job openings currently. There will be a full-time position for a front office receptionist. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The ideal candidate will have a warm and compassionate personality, along with basic computer skills. Duties will include: patient registration, answering the phone, and scheduling appointments and tests. Medical clinic experience is desirable, but not required.
The other position will be for a nurse at the new surgical office. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Duties will include: assisting in physical exams, ordering tests, and performing basic medical tests. The ideal candidate will have a warm and compassionate personality and some travel may be required.
If you are interested in either position please schedule an interview with Bradley County Medical Center’s Human Resources by calling 870-226-4346 and be prepared to bring a résumé with references for your interview.
