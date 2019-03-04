Monday, March 4, 2019

Health Extravaganza Proves Big Hit

Jessi Reep won the "Color Run 5K".
Throughout the "Color Run" runners were showered in color.
The Bradley County Community Health and Wellness Extravaganza was held Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA in Warren.  A large number of booths providing information were set up throughout two stories of the Á.  Other booths provided screenings such as eye, blood pressure, etc,  Exercises. stretching, and cardio workouts were the focus of several booths.  Nutrition was also the subject of many booths.  Safety was also a part of the fair.

Prior to the event, a 5K "Color Run" was hosted by the Y.

Refreshments were served and door prizes were given out.
4H and the Extension Service had a booth.

Refreshments were available.

A cake walk was held.
Bradley County Medical Center participated in the Extravaganza.
Life Touch shared knowledge about blood donations.
The Warren Library provided information to the patrons.
Smokey the Bear was on hand to talk about fire safety.
me on behalf of the Arkansas Children's Hospital.Miss Southeast Arkansas 
Linda Gardner and Gingy Cuthbertson helped with stretching information.
Members of the Lions Club provided vision screening.
Justing Pickens and Adrian Ray of Arkansas Patient Services were on hand to discuss their services.
at 10:07 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)