Pink Tomato Festival Releases Chairmen for 2019

Planning is underway for the annual Pink Tomato Festival to be held June 8-15, 2019. Vicky Tapia has been named as the 63rd Chairman of the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival. Serving with her are: James Wells, 1st Vice Chair and Brooke Hatch, as 2nd Vice Chair.
Chairmen for the events held during the festival are being named and committees are being organized for each event. There are some new events being added this year along with the many events of past years.
Other chairman named so far are: Treasurer, Leslie Adams; Contributions, JeNelle Lipton; Vendors, James Wells; Entertainment, Gwen and Jimmy Sledge; Publicity, JeNelle Lipton; Information Booth, Denisa Pennington; All Tomato Luncheon, Judy Simmons; 5K Race, Randy Rawls; Antique Car Show, Michael Gardner; Tour de Tomato Bike Ride, Randy Rawls; Arts & Crafts, Fran Vanderzwalm; Little Miss Miss Pink Tomato, Glenda Cross & JeNelle Lipton; Petite, PreTeen, Teen and Miss Pink Tomato, Britni Robinson; Parade, Len Blaylock; Quilt Show, Joy Kitchens; Salsa Contest, Gerald Burton & Kelly Ashcraft; Talent Show, Marlene Elliot; Tomato Eating Contest, Jim Wheeler; Tomato Packing Contest, John Gavin; TShirts, Denisa Pennington; Treasure Hunt, Colleen Watkins; Turtle Races, Kenna & Michael Sparks; Hispanic activities, Carlos Yepes; Create your Fan, Warren Junior Auxiliary.
The Pink Tomato Festival is a community effort and if you would like to be involved, call the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce or contact one of the chairman listed to volunteer.
