Tomato Festival Announces Friday Night Entertainment

BLANE HOWARD
The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival is pleased to announce that country music artist and songwriter, Blane Howard, will be appearing on stage, in downtown Warren, AR, on Friday night, June 14th for the 63rd annual Pink Tomato Festival.
Blane is making the grade across the board within the country music industry, at country radio and among its fans. His original song, “Promise to Love Her”, has generated more than 7 Million views across multiple platforms and more that 16 Million Streams. This Arkansas native, named the 2018 Male Vocalist of the Year at the Arkansas CMAs, embraces the sound he was raised on by infusing the styles of county music greats like Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn and Randy Travis, with his own personal flair. His relatable lyrics, powerful vocals and entertaining shows are winning fans around the world.
Blane Howard began singing by age 3 and today he is drawn toward the styles of artists like Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne. All of these influences have made an impact on Blane’s unique style of country, modern-traditional, mixing the authenticity of the 90s with the contemporary edge of today.
Since graduating from Belmont University in 2010, Howard has had the privilege of opening up shows for many country greats including Blake Shelton, Josh Turner, Joe Nichols and Trace Adkins, across the mid plains and mid-south, including the Arkansas State Fair, State Fair of Texas, the South Carolina Peach Festival and Western Kentucky State Fair.
In early 2018, the legendary John Berry invited Blane to film a segment with him for The Heartland TV Network’s second season of “Songs and Stories with John Berry”. It aired in June 2018.
When Blane is not on the road, he stays busy writing new songs with other artists and songwriters in Nashville. You may follow Blane Howard on social media to find all the latest show announcements, career updates and all his music updates.
PARKER MCKAY
Parker McKay will be taking the stage as the opening act for the 63rd annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Entertainment on Friday night, June 14th.
McKay is a rising country artist in the Nashville music scene. The native singer songwriter has established herself in Nashville as the breath of fresh air that pop-county needs.
Her eclectic influences ranging from HAIM, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Shania Twain and even Eminem are evident in her new take on country this is honest, conversational and has compelling melodies. Her powerhouse voice and engaging phrasing tie it all together.
Parker has opened for artists like Rascal Flatts, The Band Perry, Sheryl Crow and Martina McBride. As both an artist and songwriter, her name has already made a notable impact on the industry’s community. Her debut music video premiered exclusively with Rolling Stone and she was recently added to CMT’s Artist Discovery Program. She brings a unique perspective to the table and shows that it a powerful thing to be a vulnerable, confident and fearless woman in country music.
The time of the Friday night event will be released by the festival committee at a later date.
