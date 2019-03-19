Sanitation Committee Works On Cleanup Enforcement

Members of the Warren City Council Sanitation Committee met Monday, March 18th in the Municipal Courtroom to review city ordinances and procedures for the enforcement of property cleanup throughout the city. Mayor Pennington was present to discuss the issue with the committee as they prepare recommendations for the full council.
Currently the city has ordinances that deal with the removal of dilapidated structures ( residents and commercial), the cutting of grass and the removal of junk vehicles that do not run. It appeared to be the consensus of the committee and the Mayor, that existing city ordinances are sufficient and the primary need is to set up a workable enforcement procedure. This may include issuing tickets for violations and votes by the city council to order cleanup and removal.
In the past, the city has dealt mostly with complaints. There is discussion of tackling the problem street by street, in addition to complaints lodged by individuals. The committee also talked about creating a citizens advisory committee to review complaints, prior to action being taken bey the council. A report will be made to the full council at the April meeting.
The council members and the Mayor acknowledged that there are serious problems throughout the city that need to be addressed. The ultimate solution requires city council action and the expenditure of tax dollars to cleanup sites. The city then files liens on the property to try to collect the cost to the city. It can be a lengthy process. The council and Mayor appear committed to taking more aggressive action.
