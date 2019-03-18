The Bradley County Extension Office will be sponsoring Walk Across Arkansas starting March 25, 2019.
Walk Across Arkansas is an eight-week health program that will spark some friendly competitions in Bradley County. Teams of 2 to 10 will compete to see who can log the most minutes walking, jogging, biking, or other forms of exercise.
Teams are being formed at this time. Church groups, businesses, organizations, families, and friends may wish to form teams of their own. Participants will report their weekly minutes to a team captain. Those who register for the program will receive information about Walk Across Arkansas and a weekly activity log and newsletter.
Teams will keep track of their minutes, which will be posted in the Eagle Democrat and Saline River Chronicle.
Many people are unaware of the positive benefits of exercise. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the No. 1 problem in the United States. The risk of heart disease could be significantly reduced by regular exercise.
According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the positive effects of physical activity are not limited to lowering the risk of heart disease. Not only does regular exercise help relieve stress and anxiety, "physically active people outlive inactive people," an NIH report stated.
"Participating in Walk Across Arkansas is not only a great way to get involved with our community, it's a healthy habit."
To participate in Walk Across Arkansas, first get a team together. Choose a team captain and name your team. Fill out a registration form available at the Bradley County Extension Office, 100 East First Street.
For more information or to obtain a packet, come by or call the Extension office at 870-226-8410. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.
