Monday, March 18, 2019

Arrest Report: March 18, 2019

Clinton Webb, 826 Pierson, Warren, AR, age 33, charged with theft of property (3-13-19

Travles Johnson, 404 S. Jefferson, Strong, AR, age 36, charged with disorderly conduct (33-15-19)

Steven Clark Baker, 101 N. Main, Hermitage, AR, age 33, charged with criminal trespassing (3-16-19)
at 12:03 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)