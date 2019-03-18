Arrest Report: March 18, 2019

Clinton Webb, 826 Pierson, Warren, AR, age 33, charged with theft of property (3-13-19
Travles Johnson, 404 S. Jefferson, Strong, AR, age 36, charged with disorderly conduct (33-15-19)
Steven Clark Baker, 101 N. Main, Hermitage, AR, age 33, charged with criminal trespassing (3-16-19)
Travles Johnson, 404 S. Jefferson, Strong, AR, age 36, charged with disorderly conduct (33-15-19)
Steven Clark Baker, 101 N. Main, Hermitage, AR, age 33, charged with criminal trespassing (3-16-19)
No comments:
Post a Comment