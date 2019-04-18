Holy Week Services Continue

|Ministerial Alliance Pastors
At First Baptist the welcome was given by Br. Russell Rhoden and the scripture waqs read by Br. Felton Savage. Prayer was rendered by Rev. Eddie Hampton and the message was presented by Rev. Henry Cox, Pastor of Union Hill Baptist Church of the city.
Thursday's service at Immanuel began with the welcome by Immanuel's Pastor Bro. Matt Overall and scripture reading by Bro. Wayman Mann. Prayer was given by Rev. Vernon Colvin. the message was provided by Bro. Russell Rhoden. The Benediction was prayed by Warren Police Chief Shaun Hildreth.
There have been large crowds at all services and excellent special music provided by each church.
