Warren Animal Control Officer Passes Investigation Course

The course curriculum consisted of the following:
*Animal Law
*Constitutional Law
*Basic Nutrition
*Basic Anatomy
*Officer Safety & Survival
*Basic Photography
*Communications
*Report Writing
*Courtroom Preparation
*Biosecurity and Zoonosis
*Animal Handling and Behavior
*Interviewing and Investigation
*Breed Identification
*Veterinarians and Animal
Ms. Curry would like all dog and animal owners to understand that sufficient food and water should always be made available for the animals along with suitable shelter. This means four walls and a roof to protect from the cold and wet as well as the heat in the summer.
She went on to say the city will be stressing the enforcement of the law that requires all dogs to be vaccinated for rabies and the tag should be on the dog. Dogs are not to run free in the city limits. All must be in a pen or properly and humanly restrained or on a leash. There are no exceptions. Violations are subject to citations or arrest.
The Warren Animal Control Officer is in charge of enforcement of animal laws, including the leash law and oversees the Warren Animal Shelter. Efforts are made to find homes for all animals in need. Local volunteers help with finding homes.
Animal Control Officer Curry expressed her appreciation to Warren Police Chief Shaun Hildreth and Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington for allowing her to attend the training. The Animal Control Officer is an employee of the Warren Police Department. Local animal control laws have been adopted by the Warren City Council.
