Retired Teachers Hear from Executive Director

Clint Rhoden, the new Executive Director of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System was the guest speaker. Mr. Rhoden informed the retired teachers that Arkansas Teacher Retirement is in good shape financially. He has worked for Teacher Retirement for the past 17 years.He told them the system us 80% funded where the national norm is 70% funded. He informed the local association that the oldest person collecting teacher retirement is 108 years old. Addressing questions from the group, Mr. Rhoden explained some of the issues that had been contentious during the last legislative session. He further explained that teacher retirement won what they needed to in committee. There are currently 130,000 currently in teacher retirement system. He also noted that "this group votes."
Attending with Mr. Rhoden was State Senator Eddie Cheatham. Following Rhoden's program, Mr. Cheatham told the BCRTA that he plans to run for re-election.
Several in the meeting said they plan to attend the Area V Spring Conference Thursday, May 9, at the Grand Avenue FUMC in Stuttgart.
Changes that will be taking place in the transition from Pat Belin to Joy Stewart were explained.
Jonalyn Reep reported that she is continuing to work on a facebook page which will be used for meeting notices and th sharing of other information.
Mrs. Freddie Lipton reported that several applications for the scholarship the group Anna Galloway Scholarship have already come in. Copies of the application form have been left at the Warren Library.
Prior to, during and after the meeting, the members had an opportunity to bid on silent auction items donated by members, friends, and local merchants. Monetary donations were also accepted. The proceeds from the auction will br donated to the Warren Library.
