WARREN HIGH SCHOOL FRESHMAN SELECTED FOR THEATRE PROGRAM0

WARREN, AR - Freshman Ella Garner has been selected to participate in SUMMERSTAGE, an eight-day, full-immersion residential AEGIS program made possible through a grant from the Arkansas Department of Education. SUMMERSTAGE is facilitated by TheatreSquared, an award-winning regional theatre company, and held on the University of Arkansas campus June 15-22, 2019. This program is designed to offer students a unique exposure to nontraditional methodologies of creating theatrical performance, placing them in the dual role of writer and performer. Students will work with professional playwrights, poets, directors, musicians and actors to explore the process of creating a unique theatrical performance, working collaboratively to devise an original script that will be rehearsed for an end-of-session showcase. Sophomore Elaina Reddin was selected as an alternate.
Ella has performed in several productions with the SEARK Concert Association including Mary Poppins, JR, Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Wizard of Oz. She has performed in recent productions with the Warren High School Drama Club and the Warren High School Choral Department.
