Upcoming Chamber of Commerce Events

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce has scheduled several events for the next few weeks. We have Ribbon Cuttings for several new businesses. They are: Healing Hands Surgery Center, located at 214 North Martin Street, on Thursday, April 25th at 10:00 a.m.; Bradley County Medical Center Thrift Shop, located at Brunson Annex at 204 Bragg Street, on Thursday, May 2nd at 10:00 a.m. and Taste and See Bakery, located at 104 East Cedar Street, on Friday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m.
GFWC Warren Woman’s Club will be hosting their annual Arbor Day celebration on Friday, April 26th at 1:30 p.m. The 2019 Arbor Day event will be held at the Bradley County Medical Center’s Family Care Center located directly behind the hospital on Central Street. You are invited to join area business leaders, Bradley County Veterans, State Forestry officials and BCMC personnel as we plant a tree at the new facility.
