Arrest Report: May 27, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Sheldon Davis, 123 N. Main St., Monticello, AR, 6-2-66, charged with public intoxication (5-21-19)
Christopher Bowie, 525 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR, 6-12-95, charged with possession of firearm by certain person, fleeing, theft by receiving (5-22-19)
Torunsa Rideout, 404 Bryant Lot 6, Warren, AR, 8-2-78, arrested on warrant (5-2-19)
Jeremy Clary, 600 Boyd St., Warren, AR, 11-9-88, charged with battery 1st (5-23-19)
Kimberly Osgood, 600 Cherry St., Warren, AR, 3-23-96, arrested on bench warrant, absconder (5-24-19)
Ubaldo Cabrera, 513, N. Myrtle, Warren, AR, 7-18-57, arrested on warrant X2 (5-24-29)
Pedro Juan Rodriguez, 11 S. Main, Lot #3, Warren, AR, 12-579, arrested on warrant, charged with criminal trespassing, (5-2-10)
LaWanda I. Miller, 318 E. Johnson Ave., Wilmar, AR, 10-6-26) charged with speeding 63-45 and driving on suspended license (5-25-19)
Bretrick Smith, 313 E. Cedar St., Warren, AR, 1-14-85, charged with DWI, (5-25-19)
Keith Davis Jr., 903 York, Warren, AR, 6-7-93, charged with public intoxication (5-26-19)
Ubaldo Cabrera, 573 N. Myrtle, Warren, 7-18-57, charged with driving on suspended license, DWI, (5-26-19)
