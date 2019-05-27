Monday, May 27, 2019

Memorial Day Services Held in Bradley County

A good crowd gathered at 10:30 A. M. Monday, May 27th on the Bradley County Court Square to remember those who have died in service to America throughout our history.  A welcome was given by Clifford Clayton, Chairman of Bradley County Veterans, Inc.  The audience sang our National Anthem and prayer was rendered by Bradley County Veterans Chaplain Floyd Brown.  The crowd then recited the Pledge of Allegiance.  The audience then sang "God Bless America."

A wreath was then laid at the Memorial Monument located on the Court Square.  Laying the wreath were Billy Burton, Commander of the American Legion, Martin-Tate Post 82 and Stacy Myers, Commander VFW, Baker-York Post 4564. 

Following the wreath laying, members of the Robert Abernathy Chapter, DAR, presented a check in the amount of $3,386.86 to the Bradley County Veterans organization.

Beginning at 11;00 A.M. another good size crowd was on hand at the First United Methodist Church for a Memorial Day Service.  A welcome was given by First United Methodist Pastor Gary Harrison.  Bradley County Veterans Chairman Clifford Clayton called for a moment of silence in memory of those who sacrificed and Chaplin Floyd Brown prayed.  Jim Wheeler sang the National Anthem accompanied by Jerry Butler on the Piano.  Mr. Wheeler is a member of First United Methodist and Mr. Butler attends Powerhouse COGIC.

The audience said the Pledge of Allegiance and sang "My Country Tis of Thee."  Memorial Day remarks were given by Gerald Burton, a World War II Navy Veteran.    Jerry Butler then sang "America the Beautiful."  Those in attendance then sang "God Bless America."  The program concluded with the playing of "Taps."

