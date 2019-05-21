Tuesday, May 21, 2019

BC Retired Teachers Hear Informative Program

BCRTA President Glenetta Burks and Mary Alice Hughes
The Bradley County Retired Teachers Association met Monday, May 20 in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church.  The featured speaker for the meeting  was Mary Alice Hughes Co-owner of Insurance Advantage and LMA Financial Services.  She spoke to the group about the history and services of her businesses and future goals to reach out to new educators to help them better understand and plan for retirement.

In other businesses, the retirees approved the treasurer's report and minutes from the previous meeting.  They submitted volunteer hours sheets and heard a report of progress of the facebook webpage.

They also made plans for the next year.  They will meet the first Monday of each month beginning in August at the First United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m.  The organization meets only in the months of August, September, October, January, February, March, April and May.

The club will accept dues beginning in August.

It was noted that three applicants for the 2019 Anna Lee Galloway Scholarship have been received and a committee has been chosen to select a recipient.
