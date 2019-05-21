BC Retired Teachers Hear Informative Program

|BCRTA President Glenetta Burks and Mary Alice Hughes
In other businesses, the retirees approved the treasurer's report and minutes from the previous meeting. They submitted volunteer hours sheets and heard a report of progress of the facebook webpage.
They also made plans for the next year. They will meet the first Monday of each month beginning in August at the First United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. The organization meets only in the months of August, September, October, January, February, March, April and May.
The club will accept dues beginning in August.
It was noted that three applicants for the 2019 Anna Lee Galloway Scholarship have been received and a committee has been chosen to select a recipient.
